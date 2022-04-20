iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 55,318 shares.The stock last traded at $127.50 and had previously closed at $126.68.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

