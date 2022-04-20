iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Holdings Trimmed by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $15,890,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,122,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $930,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,739,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $279,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $73.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.74.

