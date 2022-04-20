iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Decreased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,698,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,614,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

