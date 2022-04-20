iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Increased by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

MUB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.23. 142,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,525. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.94. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.93 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

