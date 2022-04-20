iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

IWD stock opened at $167.22 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $153.42 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

