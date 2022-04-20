iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,902 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.83% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $291,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $98.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.97 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

