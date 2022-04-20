iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.02% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $100,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock traded up $3.34 on Wednesday, hitting $435.70. The stock had a trading volume of 28,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,101. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $386.02 and a twelve month high of $559.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $457.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

