iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2022

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVGet Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,265,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 33,585,137 shares.The stock last traded at $24.00 and had previously closed at $23.64.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.