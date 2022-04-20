iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,265,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 33,585,137 shares.The stock last traded at $24.00 and had previously closed at $23.64.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

