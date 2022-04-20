iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

IVV stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $448.10. The company had a trading volume of 220,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,143,264. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $406.34 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

