iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 3.3% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $43,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
IVE traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.28. The company had a trading volume of 27,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,335. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.69 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.32.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
