Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Up 21.8% in March

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,573,100 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 1,291,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15,731.0 days.
ISUZF remained flat at $$13.58 on Wednesday. 75 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. Isuzu Motors has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $14.50.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)
