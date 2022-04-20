Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Up 21.8% in March

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,573,100 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 1,291,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15,731.0 days.

ISUZF remained flat at $$13.58 on Wednesday. 75 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. Isuzu Motors has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

