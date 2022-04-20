ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $435.00.

ITMPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ITM Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised ITM Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.55) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get ITM Power alerts:

OTCMKTS ITMPF opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. ITM Power has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $7.49.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.