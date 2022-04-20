IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Keith Westby Sells 10,000 Shares

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Keith Westby sold 9,298 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $176,847.96.

On Monday, February 7th, Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

Shares of ISEE stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.79. 1,222,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 378,856 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

