J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $173.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBHT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

