Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Update

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,108,600 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 1,382,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,108.6 days.

JPHLF opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. Japan Post has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $8.70.

Japan Post Company Profile

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

