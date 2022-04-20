Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Update

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,108,600 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 1,382,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,108.6 days.
JPHLF opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. Japan Post has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $8.70.
Japan Post Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Post (JPHLF)
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.