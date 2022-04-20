Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives $18.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONYGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

JRONY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($19.68) to €19.20 ($20.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.74) to €18.00 ($19.35) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.35) to €18.10 ($19.46) in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

JRONY stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $50.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile (Get Rating)

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

