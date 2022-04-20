JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.11

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.11 and traded as high as $56.98. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $54.33, with a volume of 797,767 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on JKS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.31 and a beta of 0.98.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

