Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) PT Raised to $205.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s current price.

JNJ has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.43.

Shares of JNJ opened at $183.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $185.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.12. The firm has a market cap of $481.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

