Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,447,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $239,413,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.35. 129,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,978,347. The company has a market cap of $482.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $185.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.73 and its 200-day moving average is $168.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

