Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.15-10.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.3-98.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.35 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.150-$10.350 EPS.

JNJ traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $183.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,978,347. The company has a market capitalization of $482.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $185.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 142,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $1,117,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

