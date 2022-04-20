JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.70

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JCGI opened at GBX 344 ($4.48) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 385.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 462.58. The company has a market capitalization of £286.21 million and a PE ratio of 115.67. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 295.50 ($3.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 731 ($9.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23.
