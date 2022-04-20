JulSwap Market Cap Reaches $8.99 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.99 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,802 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

