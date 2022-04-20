Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Short Interest Update

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,270,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 13,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 56,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,307. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $33.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

