Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Short Interest Update

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,270,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 13,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE:JMIA traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 56,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,307. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $33.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.