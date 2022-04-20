Jupiter Price Reaches $0.0133 on Top Exchanges (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $12.43 million and $357,207.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00045539 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.89 or 0.07463270 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,405.51 or 0.99751917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00049210 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 935,509,946 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.