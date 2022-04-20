Kadena Hits Market Capitalization of $920.71 Million (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.38 or 0.00013109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a total market cap of $920.71 million and approximately $81.47 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kadena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045729 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.91 or 0.07418371 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00039635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,020.77 or 1.00038348 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,287,601 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.