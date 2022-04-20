KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,900 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 212,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 93.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSF traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.00. The stock had a trading volume of 666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806. KBC Group has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $99.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.77.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.