Kearns & Associates LLC Buys New Position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Kearns & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Pearson makes up about 0.2% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pearson by 76.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 188,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 288.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 103,881 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the third quarter worth approximately $870,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 64,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pearson in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.15) to GBX 740 ($9.63) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.50.

Shares of PSO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.07. 265,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,614. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1894 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

