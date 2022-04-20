Kearns & Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kearns & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,817,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 40.9% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $6.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $408.71. 5,056,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,801,527. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $372.13 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

