Kearns & Associates LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kearns & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.61. 2,229,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,167. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $244.16 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.