Kellogg (NYSE:K) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.64

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.64 and last traded at $68.48, with a volume of 72567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on K shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average of $63.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 622,636 shares of company stock valued at $39,984,237 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 337.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

