Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 240 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $338.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.58 and its 200 day moving average is $334.78. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.08.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

