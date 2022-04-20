Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PKG opened at $163.94 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $164.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 45.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.88.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

