Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in NRG Energy were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 33.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 17.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 112.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NYSE:NRG opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

About NRG Energy (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.