Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,969,000 after acquiring an additional 292,423 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 798,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,476,000 after acquiring an additional 165,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,666 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 442,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 9.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 416,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,956,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPGP stock opened at $100.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $95.50 and a 1-year high of $234.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

