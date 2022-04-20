Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $496,000 Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in DISH Network were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in DISH Network by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in DISH Network by 86.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in DISH Network by 119.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DISH. UBS Group upgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.