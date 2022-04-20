Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,517 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 624,780 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,098,000 after purchasing an additional 222,465 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 2,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $101.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.03. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

