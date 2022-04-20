Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pentair were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 2,106.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.19.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.83. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $51.03 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

