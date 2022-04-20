Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 44.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,175,000 after buying an additional 1,165,839 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,214,000 after buying an additional 1,154,608 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,294,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,345,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup stock opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

PulteGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.