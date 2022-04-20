Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 1,798 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

IPG opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

