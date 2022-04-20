Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 228 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Loews were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $185,892,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Loews by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,146,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,772,000 after acquiring an additional 79,795 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 13,133.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,743 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Loews by 46.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,725,000 after acquiring an additional 325,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Loews by 10.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 732,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,484,000 after acquiring an additional 66,539 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Loews stock opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.13%.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $80,825.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

