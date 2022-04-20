Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 902 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,734 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,612,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,412,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,443,000 after purchasing an additional 284,925 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137,269 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,358,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,082,000 after purchasing an additional 129,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 20.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,792,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after purchasing an additional 978,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PBCT opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.90%.

People’s United Financial Profile (Get Rating)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.