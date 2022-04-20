Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 58.7% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 819.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 66,324 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

TAP opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

