Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

O traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.93. 2,789,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,334. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.22. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $75.32.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

