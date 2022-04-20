Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 510 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 1.8% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.
AMT traded up $8.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.69. The company has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.77%.
American Tower Profile (Get Rating)
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Tower (AMT)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.