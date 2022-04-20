Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 510 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 1.8% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $8.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.69. The company has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.