Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 655 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 290,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 10,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT traded down $6.03 on Wednesday, reaching $453.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,725. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $120.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $435.00 and its 200 day moving average is $383.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

