Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys 1,378 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,345,000 after purchasing an additional 316,377 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 114.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,728,000 after purchasing an additional 249,251 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 627.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,747,000 after purchasing an additional 238,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 43.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,268,000 after purchasing an additional 236,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 384,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,141,000 after purchasing an additional 222,247 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.73. The stock had a trading volume of 883,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,849. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $166.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.95.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,261,405.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,926 shares of company stock worth $24,334,246. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABC shares. Argus increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

AmerisourceBergen Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.