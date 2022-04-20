Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in McDonald’s by 164.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in McDonald’s by 30.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,050,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 751,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $201,529,000 after purchasing an additional 579,235 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.96.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $255.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,256,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,921. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.99. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

