Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $7.07 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,442 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.5% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.5% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $23,672,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 22,555,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,084,957. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.86. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $214.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

