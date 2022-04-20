Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $7.72 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,655 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.6% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 16.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 42.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $247.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,906,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,789. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.29.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

