Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.73. 8,234,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,414,162. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

